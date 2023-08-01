5,000 security personnel, drone ban and road closures for PM Modi’s visit to Pune

Pune: For Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Pune on Tuesday, a security detail of over 5,000 personnel and officers including Maharashtra’s elite Force One anti-terror commandos has been put in place. The Pune city police issued prohibitory orders from July 30 to August 2. A ban on the use of drones for video shooting has been announced by police in addition to the closure of several arterial roads and traffic junctions in the city. For Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Pune on Tuesday, a security detail of over 5,000 personnel and officers, including Maharashtra’s elite Force One anti-terror commandos, has been put in place. (RAHUL RAUT/HT)

As per the order, any individual, or organisation, found to be violating norms prescribed by the police will have to face action under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A special protection will also be on the ground as part of the security detail and local police entities have been asked to provide an additional layer of security. They will focus on securing venues and routes through which the prime minister’s convoy will pass, said officials.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has also conducted RT-PCR tests for over 250 persons who will be present at events along with PM Modi. On Sunday and Monday PMC officials collected samples and sent them to Sassoon General Hospital for testing, said PMC officials.

Road closures

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vijaykumar Magar on Sunday provided a list of roads and traffic junctions that the public is advised to avoid between 6 am and 3 pm on Tuesday. His notification advises the public to avoid University Chowk, Simla Office Chowk, Sancheti Chowk, Gadgil Statue Chowk, Budhwar Chowk, Sevasadan Chowk, Alka Chowk, Tilak Road, FC Road, Sangamwadi Road, Sadalbaba Chowk, Golf Club Road, and Airport Road. However, no alternate traffic diversion has been provided for commuters.

Magar clarified that roads will not be shut for the entire day. Considering the situation and VIP and VVIP movement, roads will be opened immediately after the convey movement.

Magar said, “Wrong messages regarding road closure for nine hours have been circulating on social media. This is creating confusion among the public. Roads will be closed for a very short period considering the VIP, VVIP movement.’’