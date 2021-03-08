51-year-old car owner booked for death of two-wheeler rider

A 51-year-old man was arrested for causing the death of a 44-year-old from BT Kawade road area of Pune.

The deceased man was identified as Nagsen Vishwambhar Nagtilak (44), a resident of Pawar Enterprises colony along BT Kawade road in Pune.

The arrested man was identified as Anil Mandhare (51), a resident of Mahadevnagar, Manjari in Pune. He was arrested and later released on bail.

The incident happened at 9 am on Sunday when the 44-year-old was riding a two-wheeler along Pune-Solapur Highway. The rider was headed towards Theur from Shewalewadi phata in Hadapsar when Mandhare rammed his car into the two-wheeler.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Ketan Savane (23), the nephew of the deceased man. The complainant claimed that the car rammed into the motorbike from behind, causing him to fall and sustain grievous injuries.

A case under Sections 304(a) (causing death due to negligence), 279, and 427 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 132(1)c, 184, and 119/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Hadapsar police station against the driver. Assistant police inspector Manoj Patil of the Hadapsar police station is investigating the case.