593 complaints in just four days following alternate-day supply

Pune: Within just four days of introducing an alternate-day water supply schedule on June 15, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) received 593 complaints regarding water distribution. The highest number of complaints, 350, came from residents living in the central Peth areas. Residents have mainly complained of delayed water supply and low pressure; highest number of complaints came central Peth areas. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Residents mainly complained of delayed water supply and low pressure. The revised supply schedule has also increased dependence on water tankers.

The issue also dominated discussions during the PMC general body meeting on Wednesday, with corporators from several parts of the city criticising the civic administration over disruptions in water supply.

“The water is reaching our area much later than the scheduled time, and the pressure is so low that residents living on upper floors are struggling to fill their storage tanks,” said Prashant Kulkarni, a resident of Narayan Peth.

“We understand the need for water conservation, but the transition should have been smoother. Many families have had to rearrange their daily schedules because of uncertainty over water supply timings,” said Jayashree Nikalje Joshi, a resident of Hadapsar.

Tanker trips have also risen from around 1,400 per day to nearly 1,500 since the alternate-day system was introduced, residents said.

Another resident of Mohammadwadi Ayesha Shaikh said, “We received water after a long delay and with very little pressure. The situation has improved slightly over the last two days, but residents are still anxious about whether the supply will remain consistent.”

According to data on Thursday, 237 of the 593 complaints received between Monday and Thursday have been resolved, while efforts are underway to address the remaining grievances.

According to the water supply department, complaints from Kothrud, Baner and Balewadi have largely been resolved. However, issues persist in parts of Hadapsar, Kale Padal, Shantinagar, Mohammadwadi, Sayyed Nagar, Keshavnagar and Kharadi, where repair and stabilisation work is underway.

“The water supply department is working on a war footing to stabilise the new distribution system. We are monitoring complaints zone-wise and taking corrective measures wherever required,” said Nandakumar Jagtap, deputy commissioner and superintendent engineer of the water supply department.

“The majority of complaints relate to low-pressure supply and delays in water reaching households. We are addressing these issues on priority by adjusting supply schedules and deploying water tankers wherever necessary. The situation is expected to stabilise in the coming days,” Jagtap said.

Complaints of low-pressure supply have also been reported from Dattawadi. PMC commissioner Naval Kishore Ram visited the locality on Thursday to review the situation and directed officials to prepare a long-term plan for areas that frequently experience low-pressure and contaminated water supply.

“Special attention is being given to such chronic problem areas to improve the reliability and quality of water distribution,” Jagtap said.

New tanker point planned for Undri-Pisoli

To improve tanker operations in the rapidly growing Undri and Pisoli areas, PMC is planning to establish a new tanker filling point closer to these localities. At present, tankers supplying water to these areas are filled at Padmavati, resulting in longer travel times and delays in distribution.

“An amenity space in Undri will be taken over to develop a dedicated tanker point. This is expected to reduce tanker turnaround time and improve water delivery during the ongoing supply restrictions,” Jagtap said.