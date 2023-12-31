6 dead after blaze erupts in hand glove factory in Sambhajinagar

At least six factory workers died due to burn injuries and many others were injured after a major fire broke out at a factory located in Walunj industrial area near Sambhajinagar, officials said. According to officials, a fire broke out at around 12:30 am on Sunday on the eleventh floor of the building, where workers were sleeping at the time of the incident. According to officials, a fire broke out at around 12:30 am on Sunday on the eleventh floor of the building, where workers were sleeping at the time of the incident. (HT PHOTO)

The incident was reported at the unit of ‘Sunshine Entreprises’, which produces rubber hand gloves.

The deceased have been identified as Mushtak Sheikh (65), Kausar Sheikh (32), Iqbal Sheikh (18), Kakanaji (55), Riyazbhai (32) (Full name not known), Margus Sheikh (33). Injured workers were shifted to Ghati Hospital.

Officials from the local fire brigade department said they suspect workers died due to suffocation.

A total of 18 workers including a female and two minors were employed at the factory. Most of them are from Madhubani district in Bihar. According to officials, all employees were staying inside the company premises. On Saturday after completing their work, the labourers were taking a rest when the mishap took place.

Sambhajinagar district guardian minister Sandipanrao Bhumare, who visited the spot said, “What happened is very unfortunate. The police and fire brigade need to find out what led to the fire incident.”

The leader of Opposition in the state legislative council Ambadas Danve demanded a probe into the incident and action against those responsible for the incident.

“The police must probe the incident and file murder charges against those responsible for causing so many deaths,” Danve said.

As per officials, as soon as fire broke out, many of the workers tried to escape from the factory but six were trapped inside and died due to suffocation.

After a distress call, two fire tenders from Walunj MIDC fire station, one from Bajaj Auto Company, one from the municipal corporation, and one more from Chikhaltahna fire station rushed to the spot. After almost 3:30 hours, the fire brigade were able to douse the flames, and the trapped dead bodies of the workers were recovered from the company.