6 unauthorized schools identified in Pimpri-Chinchwad; parents advised against admissions

The education department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has identified six unauthorised English-medium schools operating within the limits of the twin city, and has issued a strong advisory to parents urging them not to admit their children to these institutions. During this exercise, six English-medium schools were found to be functioning without the required official recognition from the authorities. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

For the academic year 2025–26, the PCMC conducted a citywide survey to identify schools operating without proper permission. During this exercise, six English-medium schools were found to be functioning without the required official recognition from the authorities. Despite repeated notices and appeals from the education department, these schools had failed to obtain the necessary approvals, resulting in them being classified as ‘unauthorised’.

Assistant commissioner of the education department, Tanaji Narle, said, “Parents should not admit their children to these six schools. If they do, they alone will be responsible for any academic losses or inconvenience that may arise. We will be placing public notices outside these schools to alert the public. The list of these unauthorised schools has also been submitted to the Zilla Parishad for further action.”

The move aims to safeguard students from enrolling in institutions that do not meet educational standards or legal requirements. The department has reiterated that attending such unauthorised schools may negatively impact students’ future prospects, including eligibility for board exams and transfer certificates.

This action is part of a broader initiative by the PCMC to regulate the quality and legality of schools operating in the twin city. Authorities are also encouraging parents to verify the recognition status of schools before seeking admissions for their children, to ensure a secure and valid educational journey.