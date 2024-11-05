Menu Explore
60 fire incidents reported in Pune during Diwali celebrations

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Nov 05, 2024 06:42 AM IST

In 2023, during the same period, a total of 35 incidents were reported, in 2022, a total of 19 fire incidents, and in 2021, as many as 21 incidents were reported

PUNE As many as 60 fire incidents were reported in the city during Diwali between October 28 and November 3, according to Pune fire brigade officials.

On Laxmi Pujan day, November 1, 36 fire incidents were reported in open houses, residential housing societies, godowns and shops. (HT PHOTO)
On Laxmi Pujan day, November 1, 36 fire incidents were reported in open houses, residential housing societies, godowns and shops. On the day of Diwali Padwa, November 2, a total of 14 fire incidents were reported and on November 3, a total of 4 fire incidents took place.

Maximum incidents were reported in Peth areas, and no major injuries were reported in the incidents, said officials.

In 2023, during the same period, a total of 35 incidents were reported, in 2022, a total of 19 fire incidents, and in 2021, as many as 21 incidents were reported.

Devendra Potphode, chief fire officer of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said, “We were well prepared and had deployed fire brigade vehicles across the 20 fire stations in the city area. Also, our officials were making public announcements to take preventive steps to avoid fire incidents. That helped us, so though the number of fire incidents has increased this year, there was not a single major fire emergency, and no one was injured.”

