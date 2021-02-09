61-year old woman duped of ₹13.1 lakh by Facebook friend
A 61-year-old woman was duped of ₹13.1 lakh by an unidentified person who befriended her through Facebook.
The resident of Keshavnagar, Mundhwa was approached on Facebook by the accused person through a female profile and the alleged brother of the profile holder in January 2020.
Over a course of their chats, the woman offered to send gifts to the complainant.
The complainant was asked to pay a total of ₹13,17,000 through multiple transactions in order to get access to the gifts, according to the complainant.
The complainant paid the amount in the six months between January 2020 and June 2020 before realising that she was being duped, according to the police.
A complaint was lodged at the Cybercrime police station after which a case was registered at Mundhwa police station.
A case under Sections 419, 420, and 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology was registered at Mundhwa police station against unidentified people. Police inspector (crime) Vijaykumar Shinde of Mundhwa police station is investigating the case.
