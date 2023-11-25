64 devotees in distress treated during Kartiki Ekadashi

On the occasion of Kartiki Ekadashi, a team of doctors from the Public Health Department stationed at Pandharpur treated as many as 64 pilgrims in distress who had made their way to the town on Thursday. Treatment facilities and services like ICU, bike ambulances, Aarogya Doot and specialised doctors were deployed. (HT PHOTO)

Amongst them, 74-year-old Vishwambhar Waghmare from Majalgaon in Beed district suffered a heart attack while returning home from Pandharpur.

Waghmare received the necessary medical assistance and was transferred to the Pandharpur Sub District Hospital, where he was diagnosed with an acute heart attack and high blood pressure.

“He was immediately thrombolysed within eight minutes of arrival and his symptoms subsided and were stabilised. Waghmare’s condition is stable, and he will be discharged soon,” health officials said.

Similarly, 54-year-old Fasubai Thale of Bhiwandi complained of breathlessness, chest pain, and dizziness and was taken to the Sub-district hospital. She was also diagnosed with a heart attack and successfully thrombolysed by giving life-saving treatment during the golden hours and is now out of danger.

In another case on the same day a 34-year-old pilgrim, Sudhir Kesarkar complained of weakness in his left upper limb and seizures and was brought to the emergency department of the SDH, Pandharpur by the Aarogya Doot. A CT scan revealed a brain haemorrhage as Kesarkar suffered a brain stroke. He is out of danger and stable due to timely treatment, said the doctors.

Dr Radhakishan Pawar, deputy director of health services, said a team of doctors and healthcare staff was appointed on the occasion of Kartiki Ekadashi at Pandharpur.

“Most of the emergency patients handled by the doctors include cardiac arrest, stroke, severe gastrointestinal and dengue amongst others. There were zero casualties and medical care was provided to over 1.25 lakh pilgrims,” he said.

Till Saturday, over 6.50 lakh devotees from different parts of the country visited the Pandharpur temple on the occasion of Kartiki Ekadashi. The public health department had arranged for a three-day health camp in Pandharpur between November 22 and 24.

