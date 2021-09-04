65 PMC-owned flats encroached; civic body instructs trespassers to vacate flats within a week or face police action

At least 65 flats owned by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have been illegally occupied by people and the civic body has issued a public notice and instructed such trespassers to vacate the flats within a week or face police action.

PMC has currently undertaken a survey to identify such trespassers.

Rajendra Muthe, head of PMC estate department, said, “PMC owns 3,000 flats in the city under various reservations. Some of these flats have been given on minimal rent for citizens who are affected due to various development projects like road widening or other civic projects.”

“Currently, we are conducting a survey and found that 65 flats are occupied by people illegally. The survey is in progress and we are expecting the number will increase,” he said.

“We have issued a public notice to all such people and instructed them to vacate the flats within a week. PMC would file police case as well and if need be we will take help from police and forcefully vacate flats,” he said.

Recently, PMC came up with a proposal to sell all these flats to increase their revenue.

Hemant Rasne, standing committee chairman, had said, “We are giving priority to sell these flats to tenants. It will help to increase municipal corporations’ revenue.”

Opposition parties blamed that this proposal is in the interest of few builders and had opposed the suggestion.