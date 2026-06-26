65-year-old convicted in Nasrapur child rape, murder

Pune: A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Pune on Thursday convicted a 65-year-old man for the rape and murder of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl in Nasrapur village, holding that the prosecution had established an “unbroken chain of circumstantial and forensic evidence” proving his guilt beyond reasonable doubt. Special POCSO court convicted 65-year-old man for rape and murder of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl in Nasrapur village, holding that the prosecution proved his guilt beyond reasonable doubt. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Special Judge SR Salunkhe has reserved the sentencing order for June 29. The prosecution has argued that the case falls within the “rarest of rare” category and warrants capital punishment, citing the extreme brutality and inhuman nature of the crime.

After pronouncing the conviction, the court asked accused Bhimrao Kamble what punishment he believed should be imposed. Kamble maintained that he had not committed the offence.

“The accused showed no signs of repentance or potential for reformation. The only appropriate sentence is death,” the court observed.

The crime

According to the prosecution, the minor was visiting her grandmother’s house during the summer vacation when Kamble allegedly lured her away on May 1 between 3 pm and 4 pm by promising her snacks and a newborn calf. He then took her to a shed near a cattle barn, sexually assaulted her, and murdered her.

The incident triggered widespread public outrage. Pune rural police filed a chargesheet within 15 days of the crime. During the fast-track trial, special public prosecutor Ajay Misar examined 55 witnesses, including forensic experts, investigating officers, family members, and child witnesses who identified the accused during a test identification parade.

“The court held that the prosecution proved the entire case. The accused claimed that the child was injured after he slipped while showing her a calf, but the evidence clearly disproved that version,” Misar told reporters after the hearing.

The prosecution relied on 12 Supreme Court judgments to argue that the matter qualified as a “rarest of rare” case. Misar said the evidence demonstrated the victim’s young age and the prolonged nature of the assault.

“The post-mortem report recorded 18 injuries,” he said.

The court accepted the CCTV footage, DNA evidence, medical findings, potency test, and mental fitness assessment presented by the prosecution as properly proved.

Seeking the death penalty, Misar pointed to Kamble’s alleged criminal history, stating that he had previously been involved in offences concerning a 62-year-old woman, a 17-year-old girl, and an animal.

Defence plea

The defence cited Kamble’s advanced age and continued denial of guilt as mitigating factors and relied on two judicial precedents. Following detailed arguments on sentencing, the court granted the accused an opportunity to present mitigating circumstances, in line with Supreme Court guidelines governing death penalty cases.

“The court will consider the prosecution’s 12 case laws, along with jail records and family background reports, before deciding between life imprisonment and the death penalty,” Misar said.

The case was investigated by Pune rural police and prosecuted under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 4, 6, 8, and 12 of the POCSO Act. The prosecution maintained that charges relating to kidnapping, sexual assault, rape, and murder had been fully established. Police had filed a 1,200-page chargesheet on May 16.

Kamble, a labourer, father of seven children and grandfather of 11, was alone in the packed courtroom as the judgment was pronounced.

Swift conviction

Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe thanked the judiciary for ensuring an expeditious trial. She said the state government had treated the matter with utmost seriousness from the outset and stressed that brutal crimes against minor girls should attract the maximum punishment prescribed by law.

“The accused has been convicted, and we demand that he be sentenced to death. Such offenders must face the harshest punishment,” BJP leader Chitra Wagh said.