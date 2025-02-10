67% IT professionals in Pune suffer from stress: Study

The rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) among Indian IT professionals has been a cause of concern, as a recent study has found that 67% experience stress. The study also highlighted that only 6.7% of participants were physically active. Data from various IT sectors used a modified questionnaire incorporating perceived stress and International Physical Activity Questionnaire (IPAQ) scales and inquiries on sleep patterns, body mass index (BMI), ultra-processed food consumption, and substance use. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The study titled; ‘Assessing the Lifestyle-related Determinants among Employees Working in the IT Sector of Pune City’ was published in the Indian Journal of Community Medicine last month (in January).

A cross-sectional study was conducted between April and May 2023 across the IT companies of Pune to assess lifestyle determinants in the IT population to predict future non-communicable diseases (NCDs) risk.

The team included— assistant professor, Arti Muley and Anu Mahajan, faculty of medical and health sciences, Symbiosis International University and Ishwa Prerak Desai, nutritionist, Sports Authority of Gujarat.

The study highlighted that the majority of participants experience stress, with 63.5% reported moderate stress and 3.4% high stress. Lifestyle trends further reflected unhealthy patterns—41% of participants had a high BMI, 56.3% were found physically inactive and only 6.7% were physically active. Sleep was also compromised, with 37.5% reporting irregular sleep schedules and an overwhelming 89.5% using electronic devices within an hour before bed.

Muley said, “We observed poor dietary habits among participants. Eating outside food was common, with nearly half of the respondents consuming packaged foods 2-3 times per week, while only 20% opted to bring homemade lunches. The consumption of ultra-processed foods such as cookies, chocolates, and bread were notably high.”

“Additionally, smoking (6-10 cigarettes per day) and alcohol consumption were prevalent, influenced by workplace culture and social circles,” she said.

Muley further informed that stress levels were notably high, with 63.5% experiencing moderate stress, likely due to demanding workloads, tight deadlines, and work-life imbalance. “These unhealthy lifestyle patterns directly correlate with elevated stress levels in this highly productive segment of the population,” she added.

The study concluded that because of their lifestyle, this population will be at a high risk of major chronic NCDs and should be targeted for an early intervention programme.

There is an urgent need for preventive measures to be picked up by companies and organisations, such as promoting physical activity, stress management strategies, and healthier dietary choices, to reduce the growing risk.

Dr Shrinivas Kolod, medical superintendent, Regional Mental Hospital, Yerwada, stated, “Working in the IT industry is a challenging task due to the highly demanding work environment and fierce competition at all levels. Work-related stress can arise from several factors, including high workloads, poor work organisation, inadequate management, lack of control, and unsatisfactory working conditions. The rapid pace of technological change makes it difficult for employees to keep up, which contributes to increased stress in various roles within the IT industry. This, in turn, negatively impacts their health and productivity.”