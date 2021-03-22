67th National Film Awards: “Anandi Gopal” wins best film on social issues

Pune: Marathi film “Anandi Gopal”, directed by Sameer Vidhwans, has won the best film on social issues and also the best production design at the 67th National Film Awards.

The National Film Awards, which were initially going to be held last year and delayed due to the Covid pandemic, were announced on Monday by the Directorate of Film Festivals, under the ministry of information and broadcasting.

“I am overwhelmed when I heard the news of the film winning not one but two national awards. It is every director’s dream to win a national award or get national recognition for his film, but I am double happy for the national awards not just recognised the film as a best regional film instead has given it as the best film for social issues means that the story of Dr Anandibai Joshi’s life has created an impact on a number of lives has gone beyond being an entertainment and reached out to everyone. This is the impact that any director would like his film to make. I am happy for the entire team who worked on the film,” said Vidhwans, ticking it off his wish list to win a national award.

Vidhwans said the film also made an impact in Pune, when SB Mujumdar, who is the founder and chancellor of Symbiosis University, has established “Symbiosis Medical College for Women” within a time span of one year, making it Maharashtra’s first and India’s third girls-only medical college.

While singer Savani Ravindra is still trying to gauge the win at national awards for the best female playback singer. “I simply cannot believe it. This is a song that I recorded at the behest of composer producer Rohan–Rohan, for the film Bardo, which is still not released in India, but has won awards in various film festivals. It was a very different song for me, for I am know for urban kind of singing, while this song is rustic, intense and serious, emotional and comes at a crucial stage in the film. I thank the composer to persuade me to sing this song.”

Savitribai Phule Pune University student of department of media and communication studies, debut director Vinod Kamble has won his first national award for the best children’s film “Kastoori’, story of a 14-year-old boy who helps his poor family in manual scavenging, although he wants to study further, and finds himself constantly worried about body odour emitting off his skin and feeling bad. “I always dreamt that one day I will win an award. This is special and feeling really good for winning an award,” said Kamble from Barshi, Solapur.

Another debut director Abhijeet Warang also received special mention for his film “Picasso”, whereupon actor Prasad Oak who is part of the film said, “Winning a national award for a debut director is always special and this film is also very interesting portraying Dashavatara through his direction. I am very happy for him.”

The award goes to…

Best production design: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)

Best film on social issues: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)

Best film on national integration: Tajmahal (Marathi)

Best female playback singer: Savani Ravindra for Bardo (Marathi)

Best children’s film: Kastoori (Hindi)

Special mention in the non-feature film category: “Picasso”