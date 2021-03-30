68-year-old booked for sexual assault of minor

A 68-year-old man was arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in MIDC Bhosari area on Sunday afternoon.

The arrested man was identified as Savan Gangaram Dolas (68), a resident of Phulenagar in Bhosari.

The incident happened in an open spot near a slum area in Bhosari industrial area.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the mother of the 10-year-old girl. The man allegedly lured the girl to a spot behind an old tree under the guise of giving her money and candies.

The girl followed him at the secluded spot after which he forced himself on her and touched her inappropriately. When the girl started raising an alarm, the man allegedly threatened to hit her, according to the complaint in the matter.

A case under Sections 376(ab), 376(3), and 506 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3, 4, 5(m), 6, 7, and 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act 2012 was registered at Bhosari MIDC police station. Assistant police inspector Somnath Panchal is investigating the case.