71K seats remain in second round of FYJC admissions

August 17, is the last day for admission to first year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 in the second regular admission round. Till now, a total of 37,681 students have been admitted in the first and second regular rounds, while a total of 71,405 seats continue to remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. In the second round, out of the total 59,566 available seats and 17,062 seats allotted to students in the online centralised admission process, only 5,285 students have been admitted.

It is shocking that only 30% of the students who were allotted colleges have taken admission in the second regular round. While a large number of students (11,777) out of the allotted 17,062 seats have either not reported to the college for admission or their admission has been rejected due to various reasons.

In the second regular round, a total of 59,566 seats were available for which 41,115 students were eligible, out of which, 17,062 students were allotted a college. Of the 17,062 students who were allotted a college, 2,199 students were allotted the college of their first preference; 29,094 students were allotted the college of their second preference; and 1,935 students were allotted the college of their third preference. “I got the college of my third preference which I had given in the second round, but as I don’t want to take admission in that college, I did not report to the college for taking admission. Many of my friends, too, have not yet taken admission and we are ready to wait till the special round as we want the college of our choice,” said Neel Bhangare, a Class 11 student.

It is worrying the administration of colleges as a large number of students are not reporting to the colleges allotted to them for taking admission despite the cut-offs of colleges having been reduced in the last two rounds. “We have reduced our cut-offs for all the three streams - arts, commerce and science and still, in the second round, we have not reached even half of the admissions. More or less, it is a similar situation in the rest of colleges across Pune,” said the principal of a prominent college on condition of anonymity.

For this academic year, a total of 104,321 students have registered for the Class 11 admissions till now. In the 306 junior colleges across the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad division, a total of 108,830 seats are available and till now, 37,681 students have taken admission through the regular first and second quota rounds. Still, 71,149 seats remain vacant and one more regular round of admission will take place after the second round is completed on August 17. Students who have been allotted seats in the second round need to take admission in the respective colleges allotted to them till 6 pm on August 17. On August 18, the education department will display the vacancy list for the next round.

