750 criminals released on bail under police scanner

Following three back-to-back murder cases in the city, the Pune city police have compiled a list of 756 criminals released on bail who may pose disturbance to the society. The police aim to monitor the individuals to prevent any disruptions to public peace. The Pune police have decided to demolish illegal construction of criminals with the help of the civic body. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Most of the individuals involved in the three murder cases are out on bail.

Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said, “We have made a list of 756 criminals booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act and murder cases and released on bail in the last five years. They will be on our radar to avoid their further involvement in the crime. Ahead of the festival season, 1,752 criminals were also identified and prohibitory action taken against them.”

While a blanket ban on koyta, mostly used by criminals in murder cases, cannot be imposed, the police are targeting the supply chain of the agriculture tool used as weapon.

The police on Thursday also formed a team, comprising officials from the detection branch and police, to assist the crime branch and narcotic department to check supply and use of ganja.

After the killing of former corporator Vanraj Andekar, and bank manager Vasudev Kulkarni, a 20-year-old was stabbed to death in Market Yard area over an old rivalry late last Tuesday.