8 tiger deaths in 20 days: Maha records highest fatalities in Jan

Pune: An 18-month-old tigress died after a speeding passenger train fatally hit it while the feline was crossing the tracks on the Chanda Fort-Gondia railway line in dense Sindewahi forest in Maharashtra early Sunday. The tigress, hit by Raxaul Express and flung off the tracks, suffered a severe head injury, resulting in its instant death. Chanda Fort-Gondia railway line cuts through dense forest in Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, and Gondia districts. According to the National Tiger Conservation Authority, India recorded 14 tiger deaths in the first 20 days of January this year, with Maharashtra alone accounting for the highest toll—eight fatalities. (AP (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

While the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in western Maharashtra is witnessing an increase in tiger sightings, the Vidarbha region is grappling with a concerning rise in tiger deaths. According to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), India recorded 14 tiger deaths in the first 20 days of January this year, with Maharashtra alone accounting for the highest toll—eight fatalities. Most of these deaths occurred outside protected areas, attributed to poaching, accidents, and infectious diseases, officials from the state forest department said.

Although the recent ‘Status of Tigers in India’ report by NTCA brought some relief by confirming an increase in Maharashtra’s tiger population and sightings in Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, the spike in deaths has posed a fresh challenge for the forest department — ensuring tiger safety beyond protected zones.

On January 6, a tigress in Bhandara district was electrocuted and later dismembered into four parts for burial. The forest department has registered a case, and an investigation is underway. On January 7, a tiger in Yavatmal was found dead with two main teeth and 12 claws extracted.

Another tiger in Chandrapur district was killed in a railway accident on January 19.

On January 14, a tiger in Gondia district was suspected to have died of an infectious disease, with investigations underway. Among the eight deaths, at least three were due to natural causes, including territorial fights and natural attrition.

While tiger populations are thriving in protected areas, the mortality rate outside them underscores the urgent need for strengthened conservation measures.

Speaking about the situation, Vivek Khandekar, chief wildlife warden of the Maharashtra Forest Department, said, “The wildlife wing has successfully provided a safe environment within protected areas. However, outside these areas, anchoring efforts by the wildlife wing, backed by the head of the forest force, is essential. A comprehensive species-based conservation program that transcends political and administrative boundaries is the need of the hour.”

Gondia-Ballarpur train route: Danger zone for tigers

The Gondia-Ballarpur train route in Maharashtra has become a significant threat to tigers and other wildlife. The January 19 incident, when a tiger was killed in a train accident, marks the seventh such fatality in recent years in this stretch. Wildlife conservationists have called for immediate action, citing the success of wildlife corridors along similar routes in Madhya Pradesh. These corridors have proven effective in reducing tiger deaths.

In 2023, the Wildlife Conservation Trust (WCT) submitted a report to the Maharashtra Forest Department, recommending the development of wildlife corridors along this route. Conservationists emphasise that implementing such measures is crucial to prevent further wildlife casualties.