840 women reported missing from Pune in 2022
About 396 out of the total 840 women who went missing in Pune in the first seven months of 2022 were found, according to information shared by the Pune city police. June recorded the highest number of missing women (186) followed by May (135). As far as the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate is concerned, 885 women went missing whereas Pune rural police recorded 743 missing women cases in the same period.
Most of these women leave home because of family discord, relationships or employment opportunities, and many return after realising their mistake, according to the police. A majority of women in the 16 to 25 years’ age group leave home because of affairs, domestic tiffs or fights at home with parents, the police said. These missing women may also include those who are mentally disturbed or living on the streets. Social workers stress however that these missing cases cannot be delinked from human trafficking.
Police inspector Anna Mane from the social security cell of the Pune police said that there is no specific reason behind it. He said that this is the collective number of women missing and that there are many reasons such as family disputes, relationships, and also being lured by boyfriends under the pretext of marriage. Mane said that none of the links are ignored and they try to rescue each and every girl. The police also said that there are some women who want to lead an independent life and escape from their orthodox homes. There are only a few cases where women are kidnapped, according to the police.
Women and child activist Yamini Adabe said that though there are a number of reasons behind women going missing, the human trafficking angle cannot be ignored. In cases where women have gone missing due to love affairs or family disputes, they are still in contact with some family member or friend. But an increasing number of untraceable women is worrisome for all, Adabe said.
Shiv Sena leader and deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Neelam Gorhe, said that she has been following this matter since the last two years. Gorhe had called a meeting with former home minister Dilip Walse Patil regarding the same. “There is a reduction in the number of rape cases but at the same time due to domestic violence, cases of missing women have increased over a period of time. However, the police are working tirelessly to search for these missing women,” she said.
Gorhe further said that the police have initiated search of these women under the ‘Muskan scheme’ and are trying to explore all angles behind the missing cases. After the women are rescued, the police should also start counselling them, she said. ‘’On Tuesday itself, we held a meeting with our ‘Stree Adhar Kendra’ and decided to launch an awareness campaign about missing women. Under this campaign, women will get all the technical know-how,” said Gorhe.
Gorhe further suggested that the police should hold a photo exhibition of unidentified women who have died. So that their parents can come to know about their death. Regarding the same, a discussion is underway with Manoj Lohia, special inspector general of police (Kolhapur range) and Lohia is positive about the same, she said.
Expect moderate rain in Delhi today, says IMD
The intensity of rain in Delhi will increase from Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting light to moderate showers across the national capital. Delhi's maximum temperature was 34.6C on Wednesday, which is around normal for this time of the season. Delhi's minimum temperature too is expected to drop in the next few days, touching 23C by the end of the month. It was 26.7C on Wednesday.
Bengaluru power cuts on July 28. Here is the full list
The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company has announced the power disruption schedule for the day, with a few areas in the east and west of the city expected to have power outages from 10 am to 5 pm. Here are the areas that may get affected. East Bengaluru Mangala Layout, HRBR 3rd Block, Nagadevi Industries, Nehru Road, Oil Mill Road, and nearby areas will see power outages between 10 am and 5 pm.
Basavaraj Bommai cancels 'Janotsava convention' over death of BJP worker
Amid tensions over the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced to cancel of the "Janotsava convention". An official event at Vidhana Soudha, and 'Janotsava', a mega rally at Doddaballapur, were scheduled to take place on Thursday to mark his government's one year in office. The rally was to be attended by BJP national President JP Nadda.
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
