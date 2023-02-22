Home / Cities / Pune News / 90 stalls, 2 tempos gutted in fire at Pune vegetable market

90 stalls, 2 tempos gutted in fire at Pune vegetable market

Published on Feb 22, 2023 01:29 AM IST

Nearly 90 stalls were damaged in the blaze, which also destroyed a large quantity of vegetables. Two tempos were also gutted, a fire official said

Fire broke out at a vegetable market in Handewadi Road,Hadapsar in Pune, India, on Tuesday. (SHANKAR NARAYAN)
ByHT Correspondent

A fire broke out at a vegetable market in Hadapsar on Tuesday in which nearly 90 stalls and two tempos were gutted, fire brigade officials said.

No person was injured in the fire which erupted at around 1.45 am at the market located in Chintamani Nagar in Handewadi area of Hadapsar suburb, according to fire brigade officials.

Nearly 90 stalls were damaged in the blaze, which also destroyed a large quantity of vegetables. Two tempos were also gutted, a fire official said.

The fire brigade officials received a call at around 1.44 am. Immediately, three fire brigade vehicles from Hadapsar and Kondhwa were pressed into service and the blaze was doused in 25 minutes.

As per the officials, when they reached the spot, the fire rapidly spread throughout the market. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Fire officer Pramod Sonawane along with everal jawans, including Tandel Vilas Dadas, Animish Kondgekar, Chandrakant Navale, Baba Chavan, Dashrath Malvadkar, Vishal Yadav, and Prakash Shelar doused the fire without reporting any casualties.

