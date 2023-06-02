93.83% students pass SSC exam in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Friday announced the State Secondary Certificate (SSC) examination or Class 10 results in which the state recorded a pass percentage of 93.83%. It is the lowest overall pass percentage in the last four years, said MSBSHSE officials.

Students celebrate at Modern High School. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state pass percentage this year has seen a drop of 3.11 per cent compared to last year’s results. In 2022, the pass percentage of the state was 96.94%. In 2021, it was 99.95%, in 2020 the pass percentage was 99.95%.

Maintaining consistency, this year too girls have an edge over boys as 95.87% girls passed the Class 10 exam, while 92.05% boys passed the exam in the state.

The highest pass percentage was recorded in the Konkan division with 98.11% and the lowest percentage in the Nagpur division with 92.05%. Pune division stood third with 95.64%.

This year SSC exams were held between March 2 and March 25. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the last three years, there was a delay and several changes in the examination conducted by the state board.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The state pass percentage this year is quite satisfactory and all the divisions have done well after three years of the pandemic. The circumstances in the last three years were different, so compared to last year the pass percentage has gone down by 3.11 per cent but when we compare it to the pre-pandemic academic year of 2019-20 then it is less than 1.47 per cent,” said Sharad Gosavi, chairman of the state board.

“Students’ studies were also affected during the pandemic period; their writing ability was affected due to online classes. This year’s exam was also based on 100 per cent syllabus after a gap of two years, while the effect of the pandemic was felt for three consecutive years. There seems to be a cumulative effect of all these issues on this year’s SSC result,” added Gosavi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}