9,559 positive cases reported on Monday, 6 deaths in Pune

Pune: Pune district on Monday reported 9,559 fresh Covid-19 cases and six deaths in 24 hours, as reported by the state health department.

Pune district reported 7,35,378 progressive cases, of which 6,01,403 have recovered. The death toll stands at 8,879 and 1,25,096 is the active number of cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 2,691 new cases, taking the total to 1,72,232. With two deaths on Monday, the death toll went up to 2,341.

Pune city reported 4,616 new Covid-19 cases, which takes the final count to 3,81,963. Only one death was reported on Monday, which puts the death toll at 5,041. While PCMC reported 2,552 new Covid-19 cases. With three deaths reported on Monday, the toll went up to 1,442.

Pune district also saw higher vaccination numbers with 58,628 beneficiaries receive the vaccine on Monday. Pune city saw 19,675 vaccinations, Pune rural saw 31,138 and PCMC saw 7,815 beneficiaries get the jab.

Of the 58,628 beneficiaries, 52,470 got Covisheild and 6,158 got Covaxin doses.