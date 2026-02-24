96% vehicle users in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad ready to switch to cleaner options: Study

The Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) India survey shows that majority of users in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad back cleaner vehicles if high-polluting ones are discouraged through policy measures. The study covered 2,000 two-wheeler and four-wheeler users, including 1,213 males and 787 females, across 20 locations between September and October 2025. The study covered 2,000 two-wheeler and four-wheeler users, including 1,213 males and 787 females, across 20 locations between September and October 2025. (HT)

According to the report, 96.5 per cent of respondents said they would shift to a less polluting or zero-emission private vehicle, such as an electric vehicle (EV) or a BS-6 compliant vehicle, if ban on high-polluting vehicles is imposed. Additionally, 24.5 per cent said they would consider public transport, walking or cycling as one of their top two alternatives. When given the option of continuing to use their high-polluting vehicles by paying a daily pollution charge of ₹75 for two-wheelers and ₹150 for cars, only 4 per cent agreed to pay the cess.

“Our research suggests both ban and pricing are effective in discouraging highly polluting vehicles. However, pricing polluting vehicles can allow people to continue using their vehicles in emergencies and occasional use. It gives time to transition to cleaner vehicles. It is important that the resultant revenue be only invested to further strengthen public transport, walking and cycling infrastructure, and support incentives for cleaner vehicles,” said Parin Visariya, programme manager, ITDP India.

The survey also highlighted broader public concern over deteriorating air quality. As many as 82 per cent of respondents believe air pollution is a major problem in the city, with vehicles and industries seen as the primary contributors, while 60 per cent reported experiencing health issues they believe could be linked to poor air quality.

Surveys conducted in 2023–24 by ITDP India and International Council on Clean Transportation found that nearly 70 per cent of internal combustion engine vehicles in Pimpri-Chinchwad are BS-4 or older models. In Pune, around 71 per cent of such vehicles fall into the same category. Research indicates that PM2.5 emissions in BS-6 diesel vehicles are up to 80 per cent lower than BS-4 diesel vehicles.

“Cities must work towards a plan to phase out BS-4 and older vehicles, and encourage shift to public transport, walking or cycling, and lesser polluting vehicles,” said Siddhartha Godbole, senior associate, ITDP India.