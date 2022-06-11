A BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron case detected in Pune

Pune: State health department on Saturday reported that a 37-year-old man in Pune was diagnosed with BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron. The report of genome sequencing by BJ General Medical College (BJGMC) confirmed the presence of the variant.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said the sample was processed at Pune-based Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER).

“The patient was diagnosed with Covid-19 on June 2 with mild symptoms and was cured at home isolation. The patient, who arrived from England on May 21, has taken both doses of the Covishield vaccine,” said Dr Awate.

Last week, a 31-year-old woman from the city tested positive for the BA.5 sub variant of the Omicron strain of the SARS-CoV2 virus. In the last week of May, four patients of BA.4 variants and three patients of BA.5 variants were found in Pune.