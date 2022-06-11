Home / Cities / Pune News / A BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron case detected in Pune
pune news

A BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron case detected in Pune

The report of genome sequencing by BJ General Medical College (BJGMC) confirmed the presence of the variant.
State health department on Saturday reported that a 37-year-old man in Pune was diagnosed with BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron. (FILE PHOTO)
State health department on Saturday reported that a 37-year-old man in Pune was diagnosed with BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 10:49 PM IST
Copy Link
ByNamrata Devikar

Pune: State health department on Saturday reported that a 37-year-old man in Pune was diagnosed with BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron. The report of genome sequencing by BJ General Medical College (BJGMC) confirmed the presence of the variant.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said the sample was processed at Pune-based Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER).

“The patient was diagnosed with Covid-19 on June 2 with mild symptoms and was cured at home isolation. The patient, who arrived from England on May 21, has taken both doses of the Covishield vaccine,” said Dr Awate.

Last week, a 31-year-old woman from the city tested positive for the BA.5 sub variant of the Omicron strain of the SARS-CoV2 virus. In the last week of May, four patients of BA.4 variants and three patients of BA.5 variants were found in Pune.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out