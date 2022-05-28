Home / Cities / Pune News / A docuseries made on striped hyenas found near Saswad
pune news

A docuseries made on striped hyenas found near Saswad

Pune: To draw attention to India’s lesser-known species and their habitats, The Habitats Trust, started filming “Wild You Were Sleeping” — a six-part docuseries — on Earth Day (April 22) this year
One of the documentaries by The Habitats Trust is on the striped hyenas found near Saswad, Pune. (HT)
One of the documentaries by The Habitats Trust is on the striped hyenas found near Saswad, Pune. (HT)
Published on May 28, 2022 12:16 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: To draw attention to India’s lesser-known species and their habitats, The Habitats Trust, started filming “Wild You Were Sleeping” — a six-part docuseries — on Earth Day (April 22) this year. One of the documentaries is on the striped hyenas found near Saswad, Pune, whose photos were recently shared by member of Parliament (MP) Supriya Sule.

Striped hyena is a scavenger species found in areas near the Deccan Plateau. Lack of recognition of their habitat for its biodiversity and the current tag of wasteland leaves the future of this scavenger uncertain.

Rushikesh Chavan, head, The Habitats Trust, said that much of the conservation attention in India today are focused on a few large, charismatic species.

“As urban dwellers, we rarely pay attention to the many species that co-inhabit our spaces. Their rapidly dwindling population may force total collapse in the ecosystems where they exist. One part of our series is based on striped hyenas found near Saswad,” he said.

The episode will be streamed at 11 am on May 27, 2022 on The Habitats Trust website and social media channels Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • HT Image

    Greater Noida authority cancels land allotment for non-payment of dues

    The authority had in 2019 allotted 30,807 square metres of land in sector Ecotech 1 Extension industrial area. Subsequently, the company was instructed set up its Ayurvedic medicine manufacturing unit to execute the lease deed on time, but it did not pay any heed. The company paid 1.3 crore of the R 13 crore due in February this year, seeking three months of time to pay the rest. Greater Noida authority.

  • The petitioners have alleged that the Noida and Greater Noida authorities are concretising open spaces ‘recklessly’. (Sunil Ghosh/ HT)

    NGT bans concreting of roadside spaces in Noida, Greater Noida

    The National Green Tribunal has banned the concretisation of all roadside spaces and road berms (a level space, shelf, or raised barrier usually made of compacted soil separating areas in a vertical way, especially part-way up a long slope) in Noida and Greater Noida in a bid to conserve rainwater.

  • A team of health officials reached the housing complex in Gurugram on Friday, and collected water samples. (Sourced)

    At least 200 of DLF condominium fall ill, water contamination suspected

    At least 205 residents of Westend Heights in DLF Phase 5 fell ill over the past three days--the youngest among them being a two-year-old boy, who is currently admitted to hospital for diarrhoea — allegedly after consuming drinking water supplied by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority. Chief medical officer of Gurugram Dr Virender Yadav said 96 residents, who had reported symptoms, were given medicines.

  • Mumbai, India - May 26, 2022: The nurses of state-run hospitals continue their protest against privatisation of hiring on contract basis through private agency and various other demands on the fourth day as the government didn't pay any heed to their demands, at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

    Nurses in state-run hospitals on indefinite strike

    Mumbai: Close to 20,000 nurses in government-run hospitals across the state will go on an indefinite strike from Saturday following a stalemate in talks between the Maharashtra State Nurses Association and the Directorate of Medical Education and Research. The association has been demanding that DMER withdraw its decision to outsource recruitment to 1700-odd vacant posts on contract, which the latter has so far rejected calling it a 'temporary arrangement'.

  • Two masked men entered the store while the staff was checking the day’s cash collection around 12.20 am, police said. (SOURCED)

    CCTV footage helps F’bad cops to identify 4 suspects in Blinkit store robbery case

    Gurugram: Faridabad police arrested four men on Friday for allegedly robbing a Blinkit service store in Sector 37. The incident occurred on the intervening night of May 22 and 23. Two masked men entered the store while the staff was checking the day's cash collection around 12.20 am, police said. The suspects snatched the keys of the locker and took out 4.50 lakh.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out