A docuseries made on striped hyenas found near Saswad
Pune: To draw attention to India’s lesser-known species and their habitats, The Habitats Trust, started filming “Wild You Were Sleeping” — a six-part docuseries — on Earth Day (April 22) this year. One of the documentaries is on the striped hyenas found near Saswad, Pune, whose photos were recently shared by member of Parliament (MP) Supriya Sule.
Striped hyena is a scavenger species found in areas near the Deccan Plateau. Lack of recognition of their habitat for its biodiversity and the current tag of wasteland leaves the future of this scavenger uncertain.
Rushikesh Chavan, head, The Habitats Trust, said that much of the conservation attention in India today are focused on a few large, charismatic species.
“As urban dwellers, we rarely pay attention to the many species that co-inhabit our spaces. Their rapidly dwindling population may force total collapse in the ecosystems where they exist. One part of our series is based on striped hyenas found near Saswad,” he said.
The episode will be streamed at 11 am on May 27, 2022 on The Habitats Trust website and social media channels Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.
Greater Noida authority cancels land allotment for non-payment of dues
The authority had in 2019 allotted 30,807 square metres of land in sector Ecotech 1 Extension industrial area. Subsequently, the company was instructed set up its Ayurvedic medicine manufacturing unit to execute the lease deed on time, but it did not pay any heed. The company paid ₹1.3 crore of the R ₹13 crore due in February this year, seeking three months of time to pay the rest. Greater Noida authority.
NGT bans concreting of roadside spaces in Noida, Greater Noida
The National Green Tribunal has banned the concretisation of all roadside spaces and road berms (a level space, shelf, or raised barrier usually made of compacted soil separating areas in a vertical way, especially part-way up a long slope) in Noida and Greater Noida in a bid to conserve rainwater.
At least 200 of DLF condominium fall ill, water contamination suspected
At least 205 residents of Westend Heights in DLF Phase 5 fell ill over the past three days--the youngest among them being a two-year-old boy, who is currently admitted to hospital for diarrhoea — allegedly after consuming drinking water supplied by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority. Chief medical officer of Gurugram Dr Virender Yadav said 96 residents, who had reported symptoms, were given medicines.
Nurses in state-run hospitals on indefinite strike
Mumbai: Close to 20,000 nurses in government-run hospitals across the state will go on an indefinite strike from Saturday following a stalemate in talks between the Maharashtra State Nurses Association and the Directorate of Medical Education and Research. The association has been demanding that DMER withdraw its decision to outsource recruitment to 1700-odd vacant posts on contract, which the latter has so far rejected calling it a 'temporary arrangement'.
CCTV footage helps F’bad cops to identify 4 suspects in Blinkit store robbery case
Gurugram: Faridabad police arrested four men on Friday for allegedly robbing a Blinkit service store in Sector 37. The incident occurred on the intervening night of May 22 and 23. Two masked men entered the store while the staff was checking the day's cash collection around 12.20 am, police said. The suspects snatched the keys of the locker and took out ₹4.50 lakh.
