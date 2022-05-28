A docuseries made on striped hyenas found near Saswad

Pune: To draw attention to India’s lesser-known species and their habitats, The Habitats Trust, started filming “Wild You Were Sleeping” — a six-part docuseries — on Earth Day (April 22) this year. One of the documentaries is on the striped hyenas found near Saswad, Pune, whose photos were recently shared by member of Parliament (MP) Supriya Sule.

Striped hyena is a scavenger species found in areas near the Deccan Plateau. Lack of recognition of their habitat for its biodiversity and the current tag of wasteland leaves the future of this scavenger uncertain.

Rushikesh Chavan, head, The Habitats Trust, said that much of the conservation attention in India today are focused on a few large, charismatic species.

“As urban dwellers, we rarely pay attention to the many species that co-inhabit our spaces. Their rapidly dwindling population may force total collapse in the ecosystems where they exist. One part of our series is based on striped hyenas found near Saswad,” he said.

The episode will be streamed at 11 am on May 27, 2022 on The Habitats Trust website and social media channels Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.