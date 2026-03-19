‘AAA’ vehicle number series to roll out as ‘MH-12’ hits limit

PUNE: The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) is preparing to introduce a new three-letter alphabetical format — starting from ‘AAA’ — to accommodate the city’s rapidly growing vehicle population. Pune RTO to introduce new three-letter alphabetical format , starting from ‘AAA’, to accommodate the city’s rapidly growing vehicle population. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Officials said the current system, which uses two English letters after the state and district code (such as MH-12 AA 0001), is expected to be fully utilised soon in the next few months.

The Pune RTO has already reached the ‘ZG’ series, and at the current pace of vehicle registrations, the remaining combinations up to ‘ZZ’ are likely to be exhausted by the end of April, with Gudi Padwa on Thursday being a key occasion for many to buy vehicles.

The new format — ranging from ‘AAA’ to ‘ZZZ’ — is expected to generate an estimated 18 to 20 crore unique number combinations.

A senior RTO official said the move is both necessary and inevitable given Pune’s vehicle growth. “The existing two-letter series is reaching its limit. Considering the pace at which vehicles are being added, we need to plan for the next phase well in advance. The three-letter format will ensure continuity and accommodate future demand,” the official said.

The transition, however, requires technical alignment with the centralised digital vehicle registration system. The RTO has sought input from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) on integrating the new format into the existing database, as well as on the display specifications for number plates.

Once the technical framework is finalised, the Pune RTO will submit a proposal to the state transport department for approval. Officials said the rollout of the new series will be done in a phased and systematic manner after receiving the necessary clearances.

The shift aligns with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, which prescribes a standardised and scalable vehicle registration system across the country.

Data from the RTO highlights the scale of vehicle growth in Pune. As of March 18, the city has over 43.5 lakh registered vehicles. Two-wheelers account for the largest share, with nearly 29.8 lakh registrations, followed by over 9.1 lakh cars and around 1.56 lakh goods vehicles. Other categories include auto-rickshaws, buses, taxis, ambulances and tractors.

“The idea is to ensure a seamless transition. We are taking technical guidance and will move forward once all systems are aligned,” the official added.

The introduction of the ‘AAA’ series will mark a significant shift in Pune’s vehicle registration system, reflecting both the city’s rapid expansion and the administrative need to keep pace with it.