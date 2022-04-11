ACB arrests PMC assistant commissioner, jr engineer and staff for accepting 15,000 bribe

PUNE The Anti-corruption bureau (ACB) officials on Monday, arrested Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) assistant commissioner Sachin Chandrakant Tamkhede ( 34), junior engineer Anant Rambhau Thok and office staffer Dattatreya Muralidhar Kidre (47), all attached to Kothrud ward office for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹15,000 from a drainage contractor.

The contractor had met Tamkhede regarding sanctioning of the drainage work and concretisation bill for which he demanded a bribe of ₹25,000. Later the bribe amount was settled for ₹15,000. Tamkhede instructed the contractor to give the bribe money to Thok and the junior engineer in turn direct the complainant to pay the money to Kidre, said officials.

The ACB had laid the trap in Kothrud ward office and caught him red handed and immediately arrested Tamkhede and Thok on charges accepting bribe.Police inspector Bharat Salunke is investigating the case further.

In June 2021, in a high profile arrested by the ACB sleuths, a law officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) was found accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 The legal officer was found accepting a bribe without knowing that she was walking into a trap set by the Anti-corruption bureau (ACB) Pune unit. The accused identified as Manjusha Satish Idhate (57) , a Class-1 officer at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) was listed as a municipal prosecutor on the PMC website. The officer had allegedly demanded money for passing a file related to transferable development rights (TDR) on a piece of land.