ACB arrests PMC assistant commissioner, jr engineer and staff for accepting ₹15,000 bribe
PUNE The Anti-corruption bureau (ACB) officials on Monday, arrested Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) assistant commissioner Sachin Chandrakant Tamkhede ( 34), junior engineer Anant Rambhau Thok and office staffer Dattatreya Muralidhar Kidre (47), all attached to Kothrud ward office for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹15,000 from a drainage contractor.
The contractor had met Tamkhede regarding sanctioning of the drainage work and concretisation bill for which he demanded a bribe of ₹25,000. Later the bribe amount was settled for ₹15,000. Tamkhede instructed the contractor to give the bribe money to Thok and the junior engineer in turn direct the complainant to pay the money to Kidre, said officials.
The ACB had laid the trap in Kothrud ward office and caught him red handed and immediately arrested Tamkhede and Thok on charges accepting bribe.Police inspector Bharat Salunke is investigating the case further.
In June 2021, in a high profile arrested by the ACB sleuths, a law officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) was found accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 The legal officer was found accepting a bribe without knowing that she was walking into a trap set by the Anti-corruption bureau (ACB) Pune unit. The accused identified as Manjusha Satish Idhate (57) , a Class-1 officer at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) was listed as a municipal prosecutor on the PMC website. The officer had allegedly demanded money for passing a file related to transferable development rights (TDR) on a piece of land.
-
Birbhum: CBI recovers diaries, note book from murdered TMC leader’s house
Sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation have recovered two diaries and a notebook from murdered Trinamool Congress panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh leader's house in Birbhum after a three-hour search late on Sunday, officials familiar with the matter said on Monday. The same court earlier ordered a CBI probe into the massacre. Sleuths recovered two diaries and a pocket note-book from the godown on the ground floor of the three-storey building at Rampurhat in Birbhum.
-
Woman offered sedative-laced cold drink, murdered; one held
PUNE The crime branch of the city police has arrested Kisan Sitaram Jagtap (47), a resident of Purandar for allegedly killing a woman by lacing her cold drink with sedatives and murdering her for money. According to the police, the accused had stolen the cell phone of the deceased and it was found operational. He met the woman at Gadital in Hadapsar and added sedatives to her drink.
-
Ajit Pawar backs PMPML shutting rural services
PUNE While the PMPML has started closing down its services in rural parts, there is a growing demand from the public that it resumes these services, which will put a greater tax burden on Pune and PCMC citizens. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, while speaking at a public event on Sunday, accepted that long-distance PMPML buses are putting a greater burden on PMPML and last year, financial losses reached ₹700 crore.
-
1 dead, 25 injured in accident on Pune-Ahmednagar highway
PUNE One person was killed and 25 others were injured after a car hit a luxury bus on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway on Sunday night, police said. The incident took place at Bajrangwadi in Shirur at around 11.30 pm when a car moving in the direction of Pune rammed with the bus due to which the bus driver lost control leading to the accident. The bus was going to Ahmednagar at the time of the incident.
-
Two ‘seek’ admission to Kanpur’s GSVM medical college on fake allotment letters
A week after a female student from Uttarakhand came to seek admission to MBBS course in Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College here on forged allotment letter, two other females on Monday produced fake allotment letters before the college authorities for admission to the same course, said medical college principal Dr Sanjay Kala.
