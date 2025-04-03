Accused in Undri hit-and-run case arrested

A 32-year-old car driver involved in a hit-and-run case of the morning walker in Undri was arrested on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Sameer Ganesh Kad (32), a resident of Kadnagar in Undri, who was nabbed late Tuesday night by the Kalepadal police. After the accident, police formed two teams to identify the car and arrest the accused driver. (HT PHOTO)

On Tuesday morning at around 7 am, Sujit Kumar SIngh (49), a security manager, died in a road accident while he was out on a morning walk. After the accident, police formed two teams to identify the car and arrest the accused driver.

During the analysis of the CCTV footage, it was found that a grey coloured car was involved in this accident, however, the number plate of the car was not readable. Police then collected data of 2,500 grey coloured Tata Nexon cars which were sold recently.

Mansigh Patil, senior police inspector at Kalepadal police station, said, “We identified the car after analysing numbers of CCTV footages in the locality and apprehended the accused.’’

Police said that to hide its identity, the accused removed number plates of the car and the car was hidden at a deserted place in Autade Wadi.

Police invoked section 105 of the BNS additionally in this case, and further investigation is going on.