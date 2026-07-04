Pune:

Active monsoon brings widespread rain across Pune; landslides reported at Varandha Ghat and Sinhagad fort

Active monsoon conditions continued to pound Pune district on Friday, bringing widespread rainfall across the city and the western ghats. While persistent showers brought much-needed relief by increasing inflows into the district’s dam catchments, they also triggered two landslides – one in Varandha ghat and the other at Sinhagad fort – that disrupted traffic and even forced authorities to temporarily restrict access to Sinhagad fort. The rainfall also caused waterlogging in several parts of the city.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the active spell is being driven by a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal which has strengthened monsoon activity over Maharashtra. Under its influence, Konkan, Pune and Satara’s ghat sections have been receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours. Rainfall has been particularly intense in the western ghats. As per data recorded till 8.30 am on Friday, Bhira received the highest rainfall (210 mm), followed by Tamhini (170 mm), Dungerwadi (141 mm), Lonavala (office) (140 mm), Dawdi (135 mm), Shirgaon (130 mm), Dharavi (122 mm), Lonavala (Tata) (116 mm), Ambone (108 mm), and Khopoli (100 mm). Heavy rainfall in these catchment areas is expected to significantly improve reservoir inflows and water availability in the coming days.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Continuous rain, however, also caused a landslide in Varandha ghat, Bhor taluka, during the early hours of Friday. The ghat road, an important route connecting Pune with Mahad in Konkan, was temporarily closed after rocks and debris fell onto the carriageway. Disaster management and public works department teams immediately reached the spot and launched a clearance operation. The debris was removed within a few hours, allowing traffic to resume by morning. No casualties or injuries were reported. About the incident, Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi said, “A landslide was reported in Varandha ghat early Friday morning. Disaster management and public works department teams were immediately deployed and the debris was cleared, restoring traffic by around 8 to 9 am. We have instructed all concerned departments to remain on alert and ensure a swift response if similar incidents occur during the ongoing monsoon.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Continuous rain, however, also caused a landslide in Varandha ghat, Bhor taluka, during the early hours of Friday. The ghat road, an important route connecting Pune with Mahad in Konkan, was temporarily closed after rocks and debris fell onto the carriageway. Disaster management and public works department teams immediately reached the spot and launched a clearance operation. The debris was removed within a few hours, allowing traffic to resume by morning. No casualties or injuries were reported. About the incident, Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi said, “A landslide was reported in Varandha ghat early Friday morning. Disaster management and public works department teams were immediately deployed and the debris was cleared, restoring traffic by around 8 to 9 am. We have instructed all concerned departments to remain on alert and ensure a swift response if similar incidents occur during the ongoing monsoon.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The incessant rain caused another landslide near the main entrance of Sinhagad fort, prompting the forest department to temporarily suspend tourist entry as a precautionary measure. Officials clarified that the restriction was imposed only for Friday to assess the safety of the area following the landslide. No injuries were reported. Manoj Barbole, range forest officer, Pune forest department, said, “Following the landslide near the entrance of Sinhagad fort, tourist entry was temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure. The restriction was imposed only for Friday, and no further restrictions have been planned for visitors at present.”

Apart from the landslides, the heavy rainfall disrupted normal life across Pune city. The fire brigade reported 14 incidents of treefall at different locations due to strong winds and saturated soil conditions. Several low-lying areas witnessed waterlogging, slowing down vehicular movement during peak hours. Areas such as Sinhagad road, Katraj, J M road, Kothrud-Karve road and Camp experienced waterlogging, resulting in traffic congestion. Authorities urged motorists to drive cautiously and avoid waterlogged stretches wherever possible. As per data recorded till 5.30 pm on Friday, Bhor received the highest rainfall (25 mm), followed by Nimgiri (23.5 mm), Malin (13.5 mm), Pashan (13.2 mm), NDA (13 mm), Shivajinagar (11.6 mm), Dapodi (11.5 mm), Rajgurunagar (10.5 mm), Chinchwad (8 mm), Ballalwadi (7.5 mm), Lavale (5.5 mm), Shirur (4.5 mm), Dudulgaon (4 mm), and Hadapsar (2.5 mm).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The impact of the active monsoon was evident in neighbouring districts too. Continuous heavy rainfall across the Konkan region prompted the Raigad district administration to issue an alert after the Amba river crossed the danger level while the Kundalika river was reported as nearing the danger level. Authorities have advised residents living along riverbanks to remain vigilant. According to the IMD, the active monsoon phase is expected to continue over the central parts of the country for the next four to five days. S D Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune, said, “The rainfall conditions are likely to persist for the next 48 hours. A red alert has been issued for the ghat sections till July 5. Thereafter, rainfall activity is expected to gradually subside, and an orange alert for moderate to heavy rainfall has been issued for July 6 and July 7.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

With heavy rainfall likely to continue over the weekend, district authorities have appealed to citizens to remain alert, avoid travelling through vulnerable ghat sections unless necessary, and follow official advisories. Tourists visiting hill stations and forts have been urged to exercise caution, particularly in landslide-prone areas. Else, the ongoing spell has brought welcome relief to Pune’s water resources after concerns over below-normal monsoon projections and declining reservoir levels during the early part of the season.