Activist slams PMC for covering repeat defaulters into property tax amnesty scheme

Pune: Following poor response to its ongoing property tax amnesty scheme, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to extend the benefit to citizens who had previously availed of earlier amnesty schemes, reversing its earlier condition. Activist is against PMC’s decision to extend benefit to citizens who had previously availed of earlier property tax amnesty schemes. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

When PMC announced the current scheme, it had, for the first time, excluded individuals who had already taken advantage of earlier amnesty offers. However, the administration has withdrawn the restriction.

Civic activist Vivek Velankar said, “We have been demanding for years that the amnesty scheme is unfair to diligent taxpayers. After our opposition, PMC initially excluded previous beneficiaries before removing that condition.”

Velankar said that around 1.5 lakh defaulters benefit from the amnesty scheme each year and often wait for it. “Through RTI, we proved that the same set of people repeatedly take advantage of such schemes,” he said.

In a press statement, PMC’s property tax department announced the decision to allow all defaulters to participate, without providing a reason. Under the scheme, the corporation is offering a 75% waiver on penalty amounts.

For several consecutive years, PMC has introduced similar amnesty schemes. Velankar criticized the move, stating, “We can understand if elected representatives push for such decisions, but it is surprising that the administration itself is taking them. The civic body should instead focus on 1,746 major defaulters who each owe more than ₹1 crore and have taken their cases to court.”