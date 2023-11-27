Activist threatens to damage Bhujbal’s car over opposition to Maratha quota

There was high drama on Monday as a pro-Maratha quota activist threatened to damage OBC leader and minister, Chhagan Bhujbal’s vehicle during his Pune tour. Luckily, the activist was gheraoed by OBC members even as timely intervention by the police prevented any untoward incident. There was high drama on Monday as a pro-Maratha quota activist threatened to damage OBC leader and minister, Chhagan Bhujbal’s vehicle during his Pune tour. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

One Dhananjay Jadhav, who is affiliated to the Maratha outfit, Swarajya Sangathana, managed to sneak into Circuit House, the government guesthouse where Bhujbal is staying and raised slogans near the minister’s car saying he should not oppose the Maratha community’s agitation for reservation. Even as Jadhav threatened to damage Bhujbal’s car, some OBC supporters surrounded him and started raising slogans against Maratha reservation. The police intervened between the groups and avoided any untoward occurrence. As Jadhav was later whisked away by the police, he told reporters that if Bhujbal does not stop opposing the Maratha agitation for reservation, they will make his movement difficult in the state.

Reacting to the episode, Bhujbal said, “Such incidents keep happening but I will not stop speaking. I am not opposed to Maratha reservation but it should be separate and not from the OBC quota. The administration cannot issue Kunbi certificates for all which is against the Supreme Court’s judgement.”

Bhujbal has been opposing the inclusion of Marathas as Kunbis to avail reservation benefits. Bhujbal has maintained that the existing reservation for OBCs should not be curtailed while giving reservation to the Marathas.

Recently, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje had demanded Bhujbal’s resignation saying that the latter’s stand is dividing the Marathas and OBCs. Reacting to Sambhaji Raje’s remarks, Bhujbal had said, “I have great respect for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje. He is in a position where he should treat everyone equally and take them along. He should bat for justice for all and not for one particular caste.”