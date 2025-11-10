After adopting wrestler Sunny Phulmali, Chandrakant Patil hints at Govt. jobs for athletes under 17

Young wrestler from Lohgaon, Sunny Phulmali – who, defying poverty and all odds, recently clinched a gold medal for India at the Asian Championships in Bahrain – has now found a guardian in state higher and technical education minister, Chandrakant Patil. Deeply moved by the 17-year-old’s life and struggle to succeed despite challenges, Patil visited Sunny’s family on Saturday and announced that he would personally adopt the athlete; providing him with monthly financial assistance of ₹50,000 from his own salary, along with a house, educational aid, and wrestling training facilities through public participation. Present during Patil’s visit were Sunny’s coach Vastad Sadashiv Rakhpasre, BJP sports cell state president Sandeep Appa Bhondve, and several Lohgaonkars who had gathered to honour their resident champion. (HT)

Visiting Sunny’s house in Lohgaon where he lives with his family, Patil lauded the young wrestler’s grit and perseverance. “Sunny has brought immense pride to his parents and to Maharashtra. Despite living without a roof over his head, he fought with dedication, discipline, and courage to win gold for the country,” Patil said.

“Through public support, we will build a proper home for Sunny and set up a wrestling training centre for his continued practice. Along with that, my wife and I will contribute ₹50,000 per month from our income to support his family. I also urge Sunny to continue his studies while focusing on wrestling, with the goal of winning a gold medal at the Olympics,” Patil said.

Patil also expressed his gratitude to the Bhatke Vimukta Vikas Parishad, whose members Swami Dhangar, Sharad Makar, Kishor Shinde, and Arvind Devkar earlier drew the government’s attention to Sunny’s plight. “Because of their efforts, this young talent came to light, and we will continue to support such initiatives,” Patil said.

Govt. jobs for athletes under 17 likely soon

Patil also stated that the government would consider extending its sports employment scheme to younger athletes.

“The decision to offer government jobs to athletes who win medals at national and international levels was taken earlier during Devendra Fadnavis’s tenure. Many players have benefitted from it. However, the rule currently applies only to athletes above 17 years of age. I will take up this issue with the chief minister to ensure that players below 17, like Sunny, also receive the same encouragement,” Patil said.

Hailing from a nomadic family in Lohgaon, Sunny’s journey from a makeshift home to the international wrestling arena is an awe-inspiring tale of courage and resilience. His success has not only brought him fame but also shone a light on the struggles faced by young athletes from marginalised communities.