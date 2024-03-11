After attack on doctors, security stepped up at Yashwantrao Chavan Hospital

The administration of the Post Graduate Institute-Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital has stepped up security at the hospital after two junior resident doctors were attacked by a patient’s relative last week. Last week on March 5, at around 12.40 am, two junior resident doctors on duty were attacked by patients’ relatives in the emergency ward of the hospital. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Dr Rajendra Wabale, dean, Post Graduate Institute-Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital, said following the incident the security at the hospital has increased and we have more than 160 security staff at the hospital.

“We have appointed 17 additional security staff of Maharashtra State Security Corporation. These staff has been stationed at the emergency and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) wards as most of the time the ruckus between visitors and doctors is reported at this location,” he said.

Both the doctors were beaten up by the father-son duo who was annoyed after being suggested to get a CT scan for their patient to know the severity of her injuries.

Following the incident, nearly 120 resident doctors at the hospital went on strike and demanded an overhaul of security at the hospital.

A complaint was also launched at the Pimpri police station and the duo was arrested.

Dr Wable informed the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Thursday has written to the police commissioner requesting to station police with guns at the hospital.

“The request has been made to provide the police staff round the clock in three shifts. Frequent attacks on doctors are leading to the demoralization of the team. Also, procedural changes to speed up the investigations and online payment will be started to prevent arguments between doctors and visitors,” he added.