After audit finds irregularities, SPPU-affiliated research centres given one month to improve

Published on Jan 01, 2023 11:14 PM IST

The academic and administrative audit of these 190 research centres across Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar found nearly all of them to be charging high fees & having retired research scholars still working

The audit found that the centres are not following the rules and regulations set by the SPPU and are functioning in a wrong manner. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByDheeraj Bengrut

With the academic and administrative audit of 190 research centres affiliated to the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) having found almost all of them not adhering to the rules set by the university, the latter has decided to take strict action against the errant centres.

The academic and administrative audit of these 190 research centres across Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar found nearly all of them to be charging high fees, having retired research scholars still working, and not following the rules set by the SPPU. Several academic, administrative, financial and management irregularities were found in the functioning of these centres, which in turn have affected the quality of research apart from preventing students truly interested in research studies from deriving actual benefits from these centres.

The audit found that the centres are not following the rules and regulations set by the SPPU and are functioning in a wrong manner. While the centres were found to have increased their fees without any permission from the university, most of them were also found not to have paid the SPPU their share. At some of the centres, the retired senior guides were found still working and taking home salaries.

About the audit report, professor Sanjeev Sonawane, pro-vice chancellor, SPPU, said, “Several irregularities were found in the audit report of the research centres and the main purpose of the research has been set aside. So now, one month’s time has been given to all the centres for improvement failing which, strict action will be taken against them apart from not giving them PhD admissions for this academic year.”

