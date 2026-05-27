After Bandra, Pune railway targets encroachments below Metro line

Following the recent, anti-encroachment drive carried out by the Central Railway (CR) at Bandra railway station in Mumbai, the Pune railway division has now initiated steps to clear railway land beneath the Shivajinagar-Khadki metro corridor of encroachments. The division has started issuing notices to establishments occupying railway land along this stretch, with authorities warning of demolition and removal once the notice period expires. The move is aimed at ensuring safety, preventing unauthorised commercial use of railway property, and facilitating maintenance and operational activities in the area beneath the elevated metro corridor.

The objective is to ensure that railway property remains free from illegal occupation. (HT)

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Hemantkumar Behera, spokesperson of the Pune railway division, said, “Till now, notices have been issued to the owners of around 50 illegal establishments that have encroached upon railway land below the metro line between Shivajinagar and Khadki metro stations. These notices have been served by the Pune railway division as part of a planned, anti-encroachment exercise. If the encroachments are not removed voluntarily before the notice period is over, the railway administration will initiate action to clear the land.”

Behera said that the railway administration has identified multiple locations where railway land is being used without authorisation, and that the division is now taking a systematic approach to reclaim such properties. “Railway land is meant for operational, safety and infrastructure-related purposes. Unauthorised occupation creates hurdles in maintenance work and can also pose safety risks. The objective is to ensure that railway property remains free from illegal occupation and can be utilised for public and railway-related purposes,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Harsha Shah, president of the Pune Pravasi Group, welcomed the move and said that passengers have long demanded stricter action against encroachment on railway land. “Passengers often face inconvenience due to unauthorised structures near railway premises. Encroachments not only affect cleanliness and accessibility but also create safety and security concerns around important railway infrastructure. The railway taking action in Pune after the Bandra drive sends out a strong message that railway land cannot be illegally occupied,” Shah said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harsha Shah, president of the Pune Pravasi Group, welcomed the move and said that passengers have long demanded stricter action against encroachment on railway land. “Passengers often face inconvenience due to unauthorised structures near railway premises. Encroachments not only affect cleanliness and accessibility but also create safety and security concerns around important railway infrastructure. The railway taking action in Pune after the Bandra drive sends out a strong message that railway land cannot be illegally occupied,” Shah said. {{/usCountry}}

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She said that railway authorities should ensure that the drive is conducted in a planned and humane manner while maintaining transparency. “We support the action because railway land ultimately belongs to the public and should be protected. However, the administration should also ensure proper coordination and avoid inconvenience to commuters during the removal process. Such drives should continue regularly so that fresh encroachments do not come up again in the future,” Shah said.

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