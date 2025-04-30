After ED’s clean chit to Kalmadi, Mohan Joshi accuses BJP of political vendetta

In the wake of a Delhi court’s acceptance of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) closure report on Monday on the 2010 Commonwealth Games (CWG) money laundering case, Congress leader in Pune Mohan Joshi has accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), calling it of orchestrating a political vendetta against former MP Suresh Kalmadi and other party members. Joshi (R) emphasised that the recent court decision serves as a testament to the principle of ‘Satyameva Jayate’ (Truth Alone Triumphs), reinforcing the Congress party’s commitment to integrity and justice. (HT)

Joshi, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee vice president and former MLA, on Tuesday criticised the BJP for allegedly using false allegations to tarnish the reputations of opposition leaders. He asserted that the ED’s decision to withdraw charges against Kalmadi, coupled with the court’s approval, vindicates the Congress and exposes the BJP’s purported strategy of character assassination for political gain.

Joshi highlighted Kalmadi’s contributions to Pune’s development and India’s sports culture, questioning the BJP’s motives in targeting him. He argued that the BJP’s actions were not isolated incidents but part of a broader pattern of levelling unsubstantiated accusations against Congress leaders, including former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh in the coal allocation case, former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit in the CWG case, and businessman Robert Vadra.

“The BJP has consistently prioritised power over truth, employing deceitful tactics to mislead the public and undermine democratic institutions,” Joshi said.

The Delhi court’s ruling marks the culmination of a 13-year investigation into alleged financial irregularities during the 2010 CWG. The ED’s closure report, accepted by the court, concluded that there was no evidence of money laundering or related offences by Kalmadi or other officials of the CWG organising committee. This decision aligns with the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) earlier closure of a related corruption case, citing insufficient evidence.

Joshi claimed Congress’s dedication to ethical governance and the rule of law, contrasting it with what he characterised as the BJP’s opportunistic and divisive politics.