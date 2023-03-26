After initial glitches, state CET MBA entrance exam goes off smoothly

PUNE Following technical glitches on Saturday, the state Central Examination Test (CET) Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Business Administration or Master of Management Studies (MMS) entrance exams went off smoothly at examination centres across Pune and the state on Sunday.

Officials said after mismanagement on the first day, additional steps ensured that the test went off smoothly.

Multiple aspirants took to social media on Saturday to claim that they missed a major part of the exam time during the online entrance test on Saturday because of technical glitches.

Aspirants claimed that during both sessions – 9am to 11.30am and the second session from 2pm to 4.30pm – were disrupted due to technical glitches.

On Sunday, the CET exams were held in two sessions in online mode, with the first session between 9 to 11.30 am and the second session between 2 to 4.30 pm, being held smoothly.

Meanwhile, the state CET board has issued a statement stating that those students who faced technical issues while appearing for the exams on Saturday will be permitted to give a re-test soon.

“On March 25, Saturday MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2023 online entrance exam started late at some centres because of some technical problems. If there have been any technical glitches, students would be permitted to take a re-test. Each case would be considered individually,” the statement said.

“Today my CET entrance test went on well in the morning session, the exam was quite easy and there was no issue in the technical aspects. One of my friends has faced some issues yesterday (on Saturday) and his exam got delayed so I was also worried today while appearing for the exams,” said Samarth Joshi, a student.

According to officials, the contract to conduct the exam was given to a private firm which has been responsible for the technical issues arising during the exam.

