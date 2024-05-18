After outcry, PMC pulls down hoarding in front of its headquarters

Following criticism from citizens and activists, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday acted against a hoarding recently put up in front of its headquarters in the Shivajinagar area. Civic staff pulling down the hoarding at Shivajinagar on Friday. (MAHENDRA KOLHE)

In light of the Mumbai hoarding fall incident, the civic authority issued a warning on Thursday night to take action against illegal hoardings in the city.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Rajendra Bhosale, PMC commissioner, issued the order on Wednesday to take action against illegal hoardings and even undertake a safety audit.

Amid this, a huge hoarding was erected on the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) bus stand which is in front of the new PMC new building. As it is defacing the main building and near the metro station, which is used by thousands of commuters daily, activists raised the objection and demanded that the civic body bring down the hoarding.

Madhav Jagtap, head, sky sign department PMC, said, “PMC had pulled down the hoarding which was defacing the civic building in Shivajinagar.”

A senior official requesting anonymity said, “The hoarding had come up on PMPML-owned land and they had given permission for the same.” The transport body, meanwhile, said they had taken permission from PMC to erect the hoarding.

Aba Bagul, Congress leader, has written to the municipal commissioner and demanded to publish an action report taken against illegal hoardings in the next two days. “We will hold agitations if the civic body fails to give details of action taken against such illegal hoardings,” he said.