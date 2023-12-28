After PMC stop-work notice, Maha-Metro claims all permissions in place

Following a stop work notice from Pune Municipal Corporation, the Maha Metro has cleared its stand saying all necessary permissions are in place for work at Shivajinagar area on Ganeshkhind road. Post the reply to PMC, Maha Metro has resumed the work. The civic authorities had earlier this month served a stop work notice for Metro work at Shivajinagar underground Metro station entry and exit points near the Shimla Office on Ganeshkhind road citing violations. (HT FILE)

The civic authorities had earlier this month served a stop work notice for Metro work at Shivajinagar underground Metro station entry and exit points near the Shimla Office on Ganeshkhind road citing violations.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

One of the officials of the building permission department, on condition of anonymity, said, “Maha Metro has sent a reply to the PMC commissioner. However, we have not received a letter yet.”

Shravan Hardikar, managing director of Maha-Metro said, “The issue is related to Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and Maha-Metro. We are constructing the entry and exit points near the Akashwani junction. However, PMRDA executed Pune Metro line-3 pillars are coming on the alignment of proposed entry and exit points of Shivaji Nagar metro station. However, we discussed the issue in detail, and we are working on the best possible solution to solve the problem.”

Hardikar claimed Maha Metro was surprised when it received a stop work notice from PMC.

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar in his letter to Maha Metro on December 15 asked the agency to stop work on the Ganeshkhind stretch. The Commissioner explained in the letter that PMC had begun widening Ganeshkhind Road from 36 meters to 45 meters. However, some citizens complained that Maha Metro’s structures were affecting the 45-meter road widening work.

The PMC also alleged that despite attempts to communicate with Maha-Metro, the latter did not respond. The road department and building permission department had contacted Maha-Metro, requesting the plan.

However, the Metro authority did not comply, said the officials. The commissioner then instructed in a letter that Maha-Metro should stop work immediately, get the plan approved by PMC’s road and building permission department, and then resume work.

A complaint about Ganeshkhind Road work was brought forward by Shankar Thorat, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office bearer, who sent a letter in this regard in July 2023. After that, the commissioner wrote letters to Pune Metro and asked Metro to get permission from the PMC building permission department and after that continue work.