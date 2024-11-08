After Yogi’s barbs, Ajit says communal harmony strong in Maharashtra

A day after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath reiterated his slogan “batenge to katenge” at a poll rally in Maharashtra, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar on Thursday said the people of the state do not appreciate such remarks. The move is seen as the NCP, a key ally of Mahayuti, distancing itself from the BJP over the slogan used by its leaders in the poll campaign. Maharashtra belongs to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj and Mahatma Phule. You do not compare Maharashtra with other states, Maharashtra’s people do not like this. Shivaji Maharaj’s teaching was to take all sections of society along, Pawar said. (HT FILE)

“People of Maharashtra have always strived to maintain communal harmony,” said deputy chief minister Pawar in Pune while responding to a question on Yogi’s remarks.

Pawar said that nobody should compare Maharashtra with other states. “Some from outside come here and make statements, but Maharashtra has never accepted any communal division,” he said.

Yogi had made the statement at a campaign rally in Washim in eastern Maharashtra.