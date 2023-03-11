Home / Cities / Pune News / Agent abuses, thrashes Pune RTO officer, arrested

Agent abuses, thrashes Pune RTO officer, arrested

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Mar 11, 2023 11:25 PM IST

Yerawada police have arrested an agent in the Regional Transport Office (RTO) Pune for abusing, thrashing and threatening to kill RTO inspector in order to get signatures on vehicle registration papers.

Accused has been identified as Niki Francis Swaminathan (38) resident of Indira Nagar, Alandi Road.

As per the complaint filed by RTO inspector Abhijit Gaikwad (35), he was performing his duty on Friday at RTO office. At around 1:00 pm, the accused entered his office to complete a second hand vehicle registration process for his client. Gaikwad alleged that the accused threatened him to sign the papers otherwise he would kill him.When Gaikwad refused to do so, the accused thrashed him.

Police officials said that the accused also abused and threatened other co-workers of Gaikwad in the RTO office and forced them to sign the papers. Police have arrested the accused for creating disturbance while discharging duty for the government officer.

A case has been registered at Yerawada police station under sections of 353,332,452,504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

