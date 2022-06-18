Agnipath a good scheme, govt needs to pass legislation reserving seats for Agniveers: Rajendra Nimbhorkar
PUNE Lieutenant General (retired) Rajendra Ramrao Nimbhorkar, who played a role in the surgical strikes on terror camps across the Line of Control, said that the central government should reserve more seats for ‘Agniveers’ leaving the service after four years. Nimbhorkar said that uncertainty after four years among aspirants is among the key reason for current spate of protest.
“The Centre has already announced that 10 per cent seats will be reserved in para military forces for Agniveers leaving the armed forces. At the same time, different states can also reserve seats in their respective police forces for Agniveers. However, merely an assurance may not suffice. The government needs to pass a legislation by reserving seats,” said Nimbhorkar during a press conference in Pune on Saturday.
The Narendra Modi government has already announced several measures to support the Agniveers after their four-year service in the armed forces under the Agnipath scheme. From reserving 10 per cent in paramilitary forces, coast guard and defence PSUs to financial assistance, the central government has left no stone unturned to allay the concerns of the youths’ future after their four-year stint in the uniform ends
According to Nimbhorkar, the government’s pension bill was increasing every year and in future, the government can utilise the money saved under Agnipath scheme and use it for modernisation of Armed forces. He said the new scheme will make the defence forces young.
“Agnipath scheme will make the defence forces younger. Currently, not all those who have some medical issues can be sent to high altitude locations and in border areas. Through Agniveers, we can bring down the average age of defence forces and overcome this problem and our Army can get physically and mentally fit people,” said Nimbhorkar.
