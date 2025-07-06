Agriculture UG admission schedule announced, apply by July 17

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has initiated the admission process for undergraduate agriculture degree courses, with applications now open for students in the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group of the MHT-CET 2024. The application window opened on July 4 and will remain open until July 17, officials confirmed. This year, a total of 17,776 seats are available across nine agriculture and allied programs offered by various universities and colleges in the state. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per the official schedule, the provisional merit list will be declared on July 21, while the final list and CAP Round 1 allotment will be released on July 30.

This year, a total of 17,776 seats are available across nine agriculture and allied programs offered by various universities and colleges in the state. These include B.Sc. Agriculture, B.Sc. Horticulture, B.Sc. Forestry, B.F.Sc. (Fisheries Science),B.Tech. Food Technology, B.Tech. Biotechnology, B.Tech. Agricultural Engineering, B.Sc. Community Science, B.Sc. Agri-Business Management admissions to these courses are being conducted based on the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group of the MHT-CET exam, whose results were declared on June 16.

Students can submit their online applications and upload required documents by July 17. The provisional merit list will be published on July 21 (after 5:30 PM), followed by the grievance submission window from July 22 to 24. A list of resolved grievances will be released on July 25 (after 5:30 PM), and the vacant seat for CAP Round 1 will be displayed on July 26.

Students can fill in their course preferences on July 27 and 28, and the first-round allotment will be declared on July 30 (after 5:30 PM). Those allotted seats in the first round must confirm their admission at the allotted colleges between July 31 and August 2.

Speaking on the schedule, CET Cell Commissioner Dilip Sardesai stated, “All necessary procedures are in place, and student registration for CAP rounds is now officially underway.”

Eligible candidates can apply through the official portal https://maha-agriadmission.in. After submitting their applications, students are required to complete document verification at designated facilitation centres.

Mangesh Nikam, the examination coordinator, said, “A total of 4,531 candidates have registered for undergraduate agriculture admissions through the MHT-CET (PCB group). Of these, 2,850 candidates have not yet completed their application, while 1,681 have filled out the forms completely. However, only 81 candidates have paid the application fee so far.”