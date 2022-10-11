Home / Cities / Pune News / Ahead of Diwali, Pune FDA keeps an eye on food adulteration

Ahead of Diwali, Pune FDA keeps an eye on food adulteration

pune news
Published on Oct 11, 2022 11:05 PM IST

FDA officials will be visiting sweet marts and collect samples to be sent for testing to check adulteration

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) department has formed teams to check samples of eatables to keep a check on adulteration as such practice is rampant during the Diwali festive season. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) department has formed teams to check samples of eatables to keep a check on adulteration as such practice is rampant during the Diwali festive season. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByHT Correspondent

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) department has formed teams to check samples of eatables to keep a check on adulteration as such practice is rampant during the Diwali festive season.

FDA officials will be visiting sweet marts and collect samples to be sent for testing to check adulteration.

A Congress leader has written to health minister Tanaji Sawant seeking appropriate measures to curb adulteration menace.

In a letter to the ministry of public health, Congress leader Satyajeet Tambe said that due to high demand of sweets and snacks during the festive season, shopkeepers tend to compromise on food quality.

“An anti-adulteration task force can be set up for the festive season to keep the menace in check and enable consumers to buy eatable items without fear of adulteration,” he stated in the letter.

Tambe urged the health department to conduct surprise raids on shops and manufacturing units to check food adulteration.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out