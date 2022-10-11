Ahead of Diwali, Pune FDA keeps an eye on food adulteration

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) department has formed teams to check samples of eatables to keep a check on adulteration as such practice is rampant during the Diwali festive season.

FDA officials will be visiting sweet marts and collect samples to be sent for testing to check adulteration.

A Congress leader has written to health minister Tanaji Sawant seeking appropriate measures to curb adulteration menace.

In a letter to the ministry of public health, Congress leader Satyajeet Tambe said that due to high demand of sweets and snacks during the festive season, shopkeepers tend to compromise on food quality.

“An anti-adulteration task force can be set up for the festive season to keep the menace in check and enable consumers to buy eatable items without fear of adulteration,” he stated in the letter.

Tambe urged the health department to conduct surprise raids on shops and manufacturing units to check food adulteration.