Monday, Jun 16, 2025
Ahilyadevi Holkar sculpture unveiled in city 

ByKimaya Boralkar 
Jun 16, 2025 05:18 AM IST

As part of the mission, authorities aim to eliminate all chronic garbage spots in the Kasba Peth area within 100 days, promoting cleanliness and civic pride

As part of the Maharashtra government initiative, a 3D sculpture of Ahilyadevi Holkar was unveiled at the Ahilyadevi High School for Girls in Pune on Sunday. As part of the mission, authorities aim to eliminate all chronic garbage spots in the Kasba Peth area within 100 days, promoting cleanliness and civic pride. The event was attended by Kasba Peth MLA Hemant Rasane,  additional PMC commissioner Prithviraj BP and actor Pravin Tarde. 

The event was attended by Kasba Peth MLA Hemant Rasane,  additional PMC commissioner Prithviraj BP and actor Pravin Tarde.  (HT)
The event was attended by Kasba Peth MLA Hemant Rasane,  additional PMC commissioner Prithviraj BP and actor Pravin Tarde.  (HT)

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Rasane said, “We are committed to transforming the Kasba Peth area, which is why we took the clean Kasba initiative. As part of it, a team of 300 people visited Indore, a city renowned for its cleanliness, and we were inspired. Our goal is to make Kasba Peth constituency 100% clean, cleaner even than Indore.” 

Additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP said, “PMC has 15 wards, and one of the chronic garbage spots has now been transformed into a sculpture of Ahilyadevi Holkar. This is what we call beautification. Similar transformations will take place across the city, where every such spot will be converted into a beautiful space. We are committed to solving all of Pune’s cleanliness challenges.” 

Follow Us On