AI-powered CCTV cameras to bolster safety in electric locomotives

In a technological upgrade aimed at bolstering railway safety, the Pune railway division has initiated the installation of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered CCTV cameras in electric locomotives. These cameras, equipped with 360-degree monitoring capability, will capture every movement both inside and outside the engine cabins. Officials believe this system will not only simplify investigation into accidents but will also allow real-time observation of loco pilots during operations.

According to Hemantkumar Behera, public relations officer of the Pune railway division, “CCTV cameras have already been installed in 10 locomotives, and work is underway to equip the rest. These installations will significantly enhance the safety and monitoring mechanisms within the rail network.”

As of now, 10 out of the 77 electric locomotives have been equipped with the new surveillance systems, and installation work in the remaining engines is underway. Each locomotive will have a total of six high-definition, high-resolution CCTV cameras; one in each of the two driving cabins and one on each of the four exterior sides of the engine. These cameras will be part of a comprehensive onboard recording setup that stores data in offline mode, ensuring it is secure from cyber threats such as hacking. The estimated cost of installing the six-camera setup per engine is around ₹10 lakh.

The interior cabin cameras will help monitor the behaviour, stress levels, and operational methods of the loco pilots, providing insights into human factors during operations. Meanwhile, the external cameras will help detect abnormalities on the tracks such as unauthorised individuals, animals, signal issues, or any physical obstructions near the railway line, thus enabling quick intervention and possibly averting accidents.

“The offline recording feature is especially crucial, as it ensures all footage is locally stored within the locomotive itself, eliminating the risk of external tampering or data breaches. In case of emergencies or accidents, this recorded footage will be an invaluable tool for investigators to determine the root cause and enhance safety measures in future,” Behera said.

The Pune railway division currently operates a fleet of 77 electric and 51 diesel locomotives. While electric engines are primarily used for passenger train services, diesel locomotives are largely deployed for DEMU operations and yard-related activities. The railway board has now mandated the installation of CCTV systems in all electric locomotives, with the process already underway.