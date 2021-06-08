Airport police book contractor for causing death of labourer at construction site

The airport police have booked a contractor on charges of negligence which led to the death of a labour on the construction site.

According to the police, Malesh Basappa Chalwadi (28), a labourer from Lohegon was working at the construction site located in survey No 882 in Lohegaon when he slipped from the under-construction building, sustained head injury and died on May24.

According to the FIR, the contractor did not provide the mandatory helmet, safety net and safety belt to the labourer while getting the work done at the construction site.

PSI Ashok Gandhale who is the investigating officer in the case said that the contractor had been booked on charges of negligence which led to the untimely death of the deceased. The police have invoked IPC section 304A (causing death by negligence).

According to the section, whoever causes the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both. No arrest has been made so far.

Sarang Dale, a police constable has lodged an FIR in connection with the incident.