Saturday, Nov 09, 2024
Ajit garners support for Tingre, assures MLC seat for Mulik

ByAbhay Khairnar
Nov 09, 2024 06:30 AM IST

Mulik had earlier said that the Wadgaonsheri constituency would have two legislators in the form of Tingre as MLA and himself being assured a legislative council seat

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar has managed to mend the strained relationship between party MLA Sunil Tingre and former BJP MLA Jagdish Mulik. Pawar promised to give Mulik a position in the legislative council.

Deputy chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had a personal meeting with Mulik who later withdrew his nomination for the constituency after he was denied the ticket. (HT PHOTO)
Deputy chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had a personal meeting with Mulik who later withdrew his nomination for the constituency after he was denied the ticket. (HT PHOTO)

Mulik had earlier said that the Wadgaonsheri constituency would have two legislators in the form of Tingre as MLA and himself being assured a legislative council seat.

Deputy chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had a personal meeting with Mulik who later withdrew his nomination for the constituency after he was denied the ticket. The Mahayuti alliance comprising BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP has decided to give ticket to leader who was the sitting representative from constituency.

Pawar on Friday chaired a meeting of Mahayuti leaders, including BJP, Sena and NCP, to review the electioneering for Wadgaonsheri. Mulik attended the meet.

“We have strong candidates for Hadapsar and Wadgaonsheri. Fadnavis in front of me promised Mulik to give him MLC seat. If Tingre wins, one more MLC will be elected from Wadgaonsheri and the constituency will get more funds,” Pawar said.

On Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) candidate Bapu Pathare, Pawar said, “I have received complaints that Pathare is threatening our workers. I made him MLA and standing committee chairman and know him well. I will take care of him if he oversteps in his poll campaign.”

Veteran politician Pathare had jumped ship and joined the Sharad Pawar camp that gave him ticket for Wadgaonsheri.

