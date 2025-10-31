Ajit Pawar slams Maha women panel head's remarks on doc suicide: ‘Should have…’

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday disapproved of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) chairperson Rupali Chakankar’s remarks in the alleged suicide of a 26-year-old female doctor in Phaltan, saying that Chakankar’s approach was ‘unacceptable’. His statement came amid growing criticism of the state government and commission’s handling of the case. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday disapproved of MSCW chairperson Rupali Chakankar’s remarks in the alleged suicide of a 26-year-old female doctor in Phaltan. (FILE)

The female doctor, posted at the Phaltan sub-district hospital in Satara district, allegedly committed suicide earlier this week following workplace harassment involving police personnel; triggering widespread outrage and calls for accountability from across the political spectrum.

After a telephonic conversation with the victim’s family, Ajit Pawar told reporters that he disagreed with Chakankar’s remarks and her handling of the matter. “The women’s commission exists to protect women’s rights. Its representatives should have first met the victim’s family and not the accused. Visiting the accused’s house and making public statements is unacceptable,” Pawar said.

The deputy chief minister assured the victim’s relatives of his full support and said that a detailed report has been sought on the sequence of events and the nature of the statements made. Pawar’s remarks denote the first time he has taken a public stand on the controversy.

Earlier on October 27, Chakankar visited the Phaltan sub-district hospital where the now-deceased doctor was posted. After interacting with the hospital staff and local officials, Chakankar told the media that while the incident was ‘unfortunate’, the doctor had not filed any formal complaint with the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). Chakankar said that there had been ‘complaints and counter-complaints’ between doctors and police personnel regarding medical fitness reports. According to Chakankar, the doctor had been offered a transfer on three occasions but opted to stay in Phaltan with her transfer eventually being stopped via a special order. Chakankar claimed that the doctor had visited the accused Prashant Bankar’s house on the day of Lakshmi Pujan when an argument reportedly broke out before she left and checked into a lodge. The MSWC chairperson further said that call data records (CDRs) showed that the doctor had been in touch with suspended police senior inspector (PSI) Gopal Badane till March and that there were also links with Bankar. Referring to the suicide note, Chakankar said it mentioned multiple instances of sexual assault by Badane. Chakankar maintained that the investigation would rely on CDRs, location tracking, and forensic analysis to ensure transparency.

Her remarks, however, triggered a strong backlash from the opposition which accused her of blaming the victim and attempting to shield the accused. Leaders from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and other opposition parties have demanded Chakankar’s resignation. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare said, “If the women’s commission wants to cite the victim’s call data records, then the CDRs of the accused police officers should also be made public. Instead of seeking justice for the victim, the commission seems to be tarnishing her image.” Andhare also questioned the authenticity of the suicide note, alleging inconsistencies between its handwriting and the messages found on the victim’s hand. “Is the women’s commission trying to protect someone?” she questioned.

Meanwhile, protests have broken out in Beed and other parts of Maharashtra with demonstrators demanding Chakankar’s resignation. Political observers said that the growing outrage could put the state government under increasing pressure to act and contain the fallout from the case.