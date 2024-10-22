Ajit Pawar distributes AB forms to 17 NCP candidates, including 5 from Pune district

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Monday distributed AB forms to 17 candidates, including five from the Pune district. Senior party leaders, including Ajit Pawar, invited these candidates to Mumbai on Monday, where they were handed the forms and offered guidance for the elections. (HT FILE)

According to sources, candidates including Rajesh Vitekar from Pathri in Parbhani district, Sanjay Bansode from Udgir, Chetan Tupe from Hadapsar, Sunil Tingre from Wadgaonsheri, Dilip Walse-Patil from Ambegaon, Daulat Daroda from Shahapur, Rajesh Patil from Chandgad, and Dattatraya Bharne from Indapur received their AB forms. Others include Ashutosh Kale from Kopargaon, Hiraman Kosakar from Igatpuri, deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal from Dindori, senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal from Yeola, and Bharat Gawit, who recently left the BJP for the NCP from Nandurbar.

Senior party leaders invited these candidates to Mumbai on Monday, where they were handed the forms and offered guidance for the elections.

AB form denotes that the candidate has been officially approved by a political party.

Pradeep Garatkar, president of NCP’s Pune district unit, confirmed the development. “It is true that Pawar distributed AB forms to some of our finalised candidates across the state. As far as Pune district is concerned, most of our sitting MLAs will get another chance to contest.”

When asked about the early distribution of AB forms before the official announcement, Garatkar said, “Our first list will likely be announced on Tuesday. Seats where negotiations are still ongoing will be included in the next list.”

A senior NCP leader from Ajit Pawar’s faction requesting anonymity said that the party is expected to contest around 55 to 60 seats in the upcoming elections.

“We are contesting as part of the Mahayuti alliance and are likely to announce our candidates for 55 to 60 seats across the state,” the leader said.

Kosakar, who recently switched from Congress to NCP, confirmed receiving the AB form. “We got a call from senior party leaders in the morning to come to Mumbai. Upon arrival, we received our AB forms. Now, after consulting with our party workers, we will finalise the date to submit our forms,” Kosakar said.

He is expected to file his nomination on November 3 in the presence of Ajit Pawar.

Ashutosh Kale, MLA from the Kopargaon constituency, also confirmed receipt of his AB form. “Yes, we received the AB forms today. I plan to submit my form on Friday, October 25. As part of the Mahayuti alliance, we will work in coordination with our partners,” Kale said.

Political analyst Abhay Deshpande said this move might be part of Ajit Pawar’s strategy to prevent further speculation about the number of seats the NCP faction secured in the Mahayuti alliance.

“It may help avoid media debates on how many seats Ajit’s faction will contest,” said Deshpande.

The distribution of AB forms is a significant step in election preparations, signalling Ajit Pawar’s endorsement of these candidates. Each recipient brings substantial experience and local influence, positioning the party to strengthen its hold in Pune district, a crucial region in Maharashtra.