Ajit Pawar expresses unhappiness over road condition 

Pune District guardian minister Ajit Pawar on Monday expressed unhappiness over the poor road conditions between the Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar corridor due to ongoing Metro work. During the meeting held on Monday, Pawar instructed all the agencies concerned to improve the road condition and avoid traffic congestion. Pawar’s instructions came ahead of prime minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Pune on September 26, where the PM will inaugurate an underground Metro stretch between Shivajinagar Civil Court and Swargate. (HT PHOTO)

As the metro work is underway between Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar corridor, the road condition has worsened with potholes emerging at many places. As IT professionals and residents in large numbers use the stretch and have been facing problems with delayed commuting time due to poor road conditions, Pawar urged authorities to fix the roads at the earliest.

“I will undertake the site visit of this whole corridor on September 26 and check the road conditions below the Metro corridors. All agencies need to work together as it is a common responsibility to keep road condition better.”

His instructions came ahead of prime minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Pune on September 26, where the PM will inaugurate an underground Metro stretch between Shivajinagar Civil Court and Swargate.