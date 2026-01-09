Ajit Pawar hints at possible reunion of NCP factions after civic polls

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday signalled that the two rival factions—NCP and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) — could come together permanently after the ongoing municipal elections, underlining that there are no “permanent enemies” in politics. The NCP split in July 2023, when Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led government along with several MLAs, leading to a prolonged political and legal battle between the two factions over the party name and symbol. (HT FILE)

Pawar was speaking to a local news channel when asked whether a merger of the two factions was possible, given that they are contesting civic elections together in several municipal corporations, including Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“As municipal elections are underway, we are extremely busy with alliance talks, seat-sharing, campaign planning, and the actual campaigning. There is no time to discuss these issues right now,” Pawar said. “But since both factions have come together in some places, the workers of both parties are very happy. One thing is clear—there are no permanent enemies in politics.”

The NCP split in July 2023, when Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led government along with several MLAs, leading to a prolonged political and legal battle between the two factions over the party name and symbol. Since then, relations between the camps have remained strained, though recent cooperation in local body elections has fuelled speculation about a possible rapprochement.

Pawar said party workers had welcomed the coming together of the two groups in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. “Workers from both factions are happy that we are contesting together in these cities. It is a good thing. We will discuss the larger issue later, as our focus right now is on the elections,” he said.

Responding to a question on why NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader and MP Supriya Sule has not been actively seen campaigning in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, while he himself is spending considerable time in the twin cities, Pawar said the focus of leaders varies by region.

“Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad are my home districts, so I am spending maximum time here,” he said. “Sunil Tatkare has also visited Pune, and other leaders are campaigning in their respective districts. I have been informed that Supriya Sule will be visiting the city soon for campaigning.”

Supriya Sule,NCP (SP) leader, said, the party is currently focusing on local body polls. “Our party’s current priority is municipal elections. There is no talk of merger at the moment,” Sule said in another interview to a local television channel.

Meanwhile, during the interaction, Pawar also targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party’s local leadership in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, blaming it for deteriorating civic conditions (BJP) in the two cities.

“In both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the local BJP leadership has failed to deliver. Despite having funds, they were unable to utilise them properly,” Pawar alleged. “During our tenure, Pune and the PCMC were doing well. Today, problems related to traffic, garbage, roads, stray dogs, and water supply have worsened significantly.”

The remarks come amid intense campaigning ahead of long-pending municipal elections in Maharashtra, which are widely seen as a key test of strength for major political parties following recent realignments in state politics.